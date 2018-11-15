The Red Hot Chili Peppers are returning to New Zealand.

The American rockers will play Auckland's Spark Arena on Friday, March 8, as part of their first headline tour Down Under in more than six years.

They last played two sold-out shows in Auckland in January 2013.

"We can't wait to see all our fans in Australia and New Zealand — it has been too long," the band said in a statement.

Red Hot Chili Peppers — singer Anthony Kiedis, Melbourne-born bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith, and guitarist Josh Klinghoffer — have sold more than 60 million albums, including five multi-platinum LPs, and won six Grammy Awards.

The band is expected to play a set that includes tracks from their current eleventh studio album, The Getaway, as well hits such as By the Way, Snow (Hey Oh), Otherside, Californication, Under The Bridge and Give It Away.

Ticket pre-sales begin next week, with general sales going live at midday on Monday, November 26.