Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have donating $500,000 in a bid to restore "Malibu's magic" after losing their home in the devastating wildfire.

The couple gave money to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity, The Happy Hippie Foundation, according to the Daily Mail.

"Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others," a representative for Cyrus said on Tuesday.

Fires have been burning swaths of southern California since Thursday, forcing evacuations and threatened thousands of homes.

"These funds will be used for those in financial need, emergency relief assistance, community rebuilding, wildfire prevention and climate change resilience," the statement read.

On Tuesday, Hemsworth shared a heartbreaking glimpse at the remains of their beloved Malibu residence.

The Australian actor posted a photo that showed a scorched "love" sign laying amid burnt rubble from the house, which was torched in the Woolsey Fires.

The sign once took up pride of place in an outdoor area of their vast compound.

He wrote: "It's been a heartbreaking few days. This is what's left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires.

"I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can. Malibu is a strong community and this event is only going to make it stronger.

"Thankful for the all the great local guys that helped keep smaller fires out around my property. I love u guys. I love you Malibu. Thank you to all the hero firefighters around California. It's going to be a journey to rebuild. Stay strong all. To help/donate visit @malibufoundation and @happyhippiefdn".