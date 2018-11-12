Actor Mark Hadlow has picked up his dancing shoes for Shortland St – The Musical. The much loved star of screen and theatre is annoyed by the treatment of Sir Peter Jackson's WW1 exhibition.

1 You're about to appear in Shortland St - The Musical. How have the rehearsals been going?

I'm knackered. I last danced in a show nine years ago, in Oliver, so it takes me a bit longer to pick up the steps. Chris Parker is my mentor. I stand beside him, trying to copy what he's doing but there's a problem: he's nearly a foot taller. I'm playing Sir Bruce Warner and Michael McKenna but I won't be doing an homage to the original characters. It's more a pastiche of the 90s, soap operas and iconic moments from the show. You don't have to be a fan of the TV show to enjoy the musical.

2 Which role are you most well-known for?

I'm most likely to be stopped in the street for Willy Nilly or the Billy T James Show. I played Ilona Rogers' Australian brother, Greg. I watched the Christmas episode last year and was surprised to find it wasn't bad at all. I think it was ahead of its time.

3 You were Dori the dwarf in all three Hobbit films. What was your favourite fan moment?

We went to all these wonderful conventions filled with Tolkien fanatics from every country possible. My favourite moment was at the first Hobbitcon: as the lights went down all the dwarves sang Far Over The Misty Mountains Cold. When it finished, you could've heard a pin drop. We thought, 'Oh God that's died in its arse' and then the place erupted.

4 You played a WW1 soldier in Sir Peter Jackson's Great War Exhibition in Wellington. Are you concerned about its fate?

I find it unbelievable that it's all going to be dismantled. There was so much work involved and what he's created is world class - the diorama of Gallipoli and the trench experience. It's all coming out because organisations couldn't collaborate and keep it going. I cannot believe how dumb we are sometimes!

5 Most of your work has been in Wellington and Christchurch. Why do you live in Martinborough?

We had to leave Christchurch after the earthquake. My wife Jane was right in the middle of it. She had to walk home through chaos, tragedy and disaster. It affected her considerably. I was on the set of The Hobbit at the time, so my family flew up to Wellington to live with me and I went down with a truckload of supplies donated by Peter, Fran, Philippa and the production team.

6 You've worked with Sir Peter several times now, from Meet the Feebles to Mortal Engines. Do you think he's unfairly maligned?

Very much so. It's easy to pick on successful people. Hello - welcome to tall poppy syndrome! By jingo, it annoys me. We have so many talented New Zealanders and we're so good at tearing them down. The actors union? No, I'm not going to talk about that because I have friends on both sides. I will say that I care immeasurably about the protection of my craft and the next generation of actors.

Actor Mark Hadlow. Photo / Doug Sherring

7 Your 21-year-old daughter Olivia does film and TV work. How did you feel about her entering the industry?

I didn't want to encourage her too much because it is such a hard graft. I've been doing it for 40 years and it doesn't get easier. Starting out now is even harder because you come out of drama school with a huge debt. For me, it's a craft you learn through experience. I learnt the ropes from being in a theatre company.

8 Have you always been able to support yourself as an actor?

Yes. I did work as an event manager for five years but still acted during that time. I was creative director of the Navy's 75th anniversary. I got to direct their complete history abridged on HMNZS Canterbury. It was fantastic.

9 Growing up, when did you first become interested in acting?

Dad was a chaplain for the Missions to Seamen. When he was posted to Madras I was sent to an Indian boarding school at age six. We didn't have TV but we went the cinema a lot. I saw Battle of the Bulge 18 times. We'd stand and sing the Indian national anthem before it began, and I still know it. I found a record of the comedy duo Wayne and Shuster and listened to it over and over until I'd learnt the sketch Rinse the Blood Off My Toga by heart. At age 11 I got to perform it in front of 100 people in a church hall.

10 Did you always prefer comedy acting?

When we moved to New Zealand, I boarded at Christ's College. In my day, the prefects caned and you had to find a way to survive. Mine was being performing and funny. "Do something funny Hadlow, or I'll punch you", they'd say. I had this little flicky-finger thing I'd do. My heroes were David Jason and later Robin Williams.

11 How did Robin Williams death affect you?

Hugely. I was opening my one man show MAMiL in Auckland at the time. After the performance that night, an audience member said the way I played all nine characters was reminiscent of Robin Williams. Perhaps I was channelling him that night. I'd seen him perform live in Christchurch. His energy and passion was mind boggling. It's a great, great loss.

12 How did you meet your wife?

I met Jane in the driveway of our apartment block. She was putting the rubbish out and I was taking the mower out of the car. I had tickets to the races and invited her, not knowing that she was actually a thoroughbred horse trainer. We'd both married previously, so are a blended family with three kids between us. We're good friends with our former spouses. I'm actually staying with mine and my daughter while in Auckland for Shortland St - The Musical. It's perfect.

• Shortland St – The Musical, ASB Waterfront Theatre, 14 November to 19 December. www.atc.co.nz/auckland-theatre-company/2018-19/shortland-street-the-musical/