Rabid reality television fans now have a chance to get their hands, or at least a finger, on a white gold wedding ring from a show where strangers get married and see how it goes.

Married at First Sight NZ contestant Monique Lee, a Christchurch teacher, has put the wedding ring offered to her by Fraser Pearce in the second season of the popular series up for sale.

The ring, a nine-carat white gold piece with 0.15-carat diamond worth $1950, is listed for sale on Trade Me.

"Contrary to popular stigma associated with wedding rings, it will only provide you with good luck as it was mostly worn as a friendship ring.

"I didn't find love of more than the platonic kind, but did gain a lot of other amazing things including a white gold diamond ring," Lee says in the listing.

The money from the sale will be split in half between the Mental Health Foundation and Project Growing Up.

"Donations (For Mental Health Foundation) enable us to provide free information, resources and programmes on mental health and suicide prevention.

"They also help fund our advocacy work for better access to mental health services, a national commitment to upholding dignity and human rights, and equal participation in communities and in employment," Lee said.

Project Growing Up is a non-profit counselling programme focused on sexual empowerment, educating children in developing countries.

Lee told Spy earlier this year she said she had a long list of "definitely nots" in her husband wish list.

Cocky and right-wing were on the "no" side, but she wanted her ideal man to be non-judgmental.

Pearce, a Wellington-based policy analyst, said in the shows lead up he wanted a woman to make him feel like the centre of the universe.

Fraser told Spy he sought physical affection and words of affirmation from his future partner.

After meeting and getting "fake married" the two failed to have a meaningful connection and opted to be friends.