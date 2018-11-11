Khloe Kardashian didn't want to just sit around watching the news as the California wildfires swept through Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Malibu on Saturday.

So the 34-year-old slipped on a mask and went out shopping to buy necessities for firefighters like water, granola bars and Chapstick.

And the mother to True Thompson, aged six months, shared the experience on social media.

Grateful for the heroic @CAFirefighters battling the #CampFire #HillFire and #WoolseyFire and getting people to safety. Support our heroes and their families, please consider donating to @cafirefound here: https://t.co/opbNQ2ob94 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 10, 2018

The star had to leave her house in Calabasas - where Justin Bieber used to live - after a mandatory evacuation.

The diva also asked her fans to make a donation to help victims of the fire and to the California Fire Foundation in order to support the firefighters who are continuing to battle the deadly blaze.

Kris Jenner added: "We spent yesterday evacuating our homes and I want to take a moment to thank all of the incredibly brave firefighters, servicemen, first responders, volunteers and all of those who are working tirelessly to protect our lives and our homes. We are so appreciative of your bravery and everything you're doing for us. I'm praying for everyone's safety."

Kourtney also paid tribute to these brave men and women for doing all that they are doing to contain the flames.

Kim Kardashian had to evacuate her Hidden Hills, California, mansion after the wildfires got close on Friday.

And the 38-year-old siren was quick to give an update on how she was doing. The TV star shared a photo to Instagram where she was holding Khloe's daughter True Thompson. Her caption read: "Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece. We are all safe and that's all that matters."

Meanwhile, her former step parent Caitlyn Jenner thought her Malibu mansion burned to the ground but new photo evidence shows it did not.

And on Monday morning Caitlyn's son Brody Jenner shared a video of flames in his neighborhood. "Fought as long and as hard as I possibly could but finally had a throw in the towel. Praying my house still there when I get back. Thoughts and Prayers are with everybody going through this tragedy."

Meanwhile, Kim's husband Kanye West took to Twitter to share his feelings.

'My sincere condolences to everyone suffering from the loss of their homes, loved ones and the unknown certainty of how much damage the fires will have caused.'

The rapper added, "In light of these situations, I am so inspired by the firefighters and first responders who are risking their lives to do whatever they can to help. They are our true heroes."

Earlier Kim took to Twitter to says, 'Flames hit [the] property', things have since been 'contained.'

She was also leaving a Epione Skin Clinic in Beverly Hills with pal Larsa Pippen so it's clear she is out of the region.

Beverly Hills is an hour drive south east of Hidden Hills.

"I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment," Kim wrote Friday, just a day after the forest fires were sparked.

"It doesn't seems like it is getting worse right now, I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I'm just praying everyone is safe," her message continued.

Kim also praised firefighters, writing: "Firefighters, I love you and thank you for doing all that you can to keep us safe!"

Before Kim's update flames reportedly breached her estate, according to TMZ.

The night prior, Kim and her three children were given just one hour to evacuate her home as wildfires swept through Southern California.

The fire first erupted on Thursday afternoon east of neighboring city Chatsworth and has since grown to 4,000 acres in Ventura County.

It rapidly burned down several houses as mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas like the Kardashian neighborhood of Hidden Hills.

Kim and her sister Kourtney, 39, both live in exclusive Calabasas, near their mother Kris Jenner and brother Rob.

Kourtney left her Calabasas home and posted an Instagram picture of suitcases in her car as she went to stay with sister Kendall Jenner's house in Beverly Hills and joked she was raiding her pantry for food.

She wrote alongside the picture: "I pray that everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires. No Calabasas tonight."

Kris Jenner's upmarket Hidden Hills neighborhood was evacuated, but she was also not at her $9.9m home as the drama unfolded as she was watching daughter, Kendall, take to the catwalk and star in the Victoria Secrets fashion show in New York.

Kylie was not in California at the time as she was supporting boyfriend, Travis Scott, at his Astroworld tour in Baltimore, Maryland.

Khloe revealed that she and daughter True were staying with Rob Kardashian and his daughter, Dream, who live near Kris, but were not forced out of their home.

She tweeted last night: "I am with Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us."

The Kardashian/West family live just around 13 miles from Thousand Oaks, where the night after a mass shooting left 12 dead, fires have threatened to rip through the community.