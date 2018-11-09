Taylor Swift dazzled Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium last night with her first New Zealand stadium-sized show.

The 28-year-old pop star, who was last here in 2013 with three shows at Vector Arena, delivered a spectacle off the back of her 2017 album, Reputation.

She proved she's the whole package, treating fans to a night of pop music at its best. On top of her ferocious and energetic stage presence, her set list proved the enduring power of her impeccable songwriting.

As well as a range of tracks from Reputation, Swift delved into her back catalogue, performing hits such as Love Story, You Belong With Me and Black Space.

The night was split into seven acts, with interludes for costume and stage changes. The show was thrilling from the outset, kicking off with rousing chart-topper Ready For It? Just two songs in, Swift's towering stage was lit up with pyrotechnics that surrounded her with stunning flames.

At one point, an enormous inflatable snake arrived to accompany last year's comeback single Look What You Made Me Do - featuring a wonderful video-cameo from Tiffany Haddish - while she later flew over the crowd in a silver cage towards a second stage.

A major highlight was her rendition of Shake It Off, for which she brought out her opening acts Charli XCX and New Zealand's own Georgia Nott, one half of Broods. The trio rocked out to the hit single, while bursts of confetti framed them in glorious rainbow colours.

She gave Kiwi fans a special treat by playing an acoustic version of Out of the Woods - the video for which was shot at Bethells Beach. She told the crowd she would always think of New Zealand when she played the tune.

Her talent shone too in the smaller moments, such as when she performed an acoustic version of Dancing With Our Hands Tied.

The forecast rain was thankfully light, and fans were nonplussed - particularly after Swift said she sees a particular magic in rainy shows. The crowd remained lively the whole night, with each person handed a white wristband on arrival. These changed colour throughout the night, which gave each fan a personal connection to the star. "I can see everyone in here," she said.

The show was a tight machine, with seamless transitions and smart choreography. Her chatter between songs seemed rehearsed, but despite feeling slightly impersonal, her charisma is undeniably genuine. She's clearly proud to be packing in such an enormous show, and with giant screens offering even the most distant fans an intimate view, Swift went to lengths to make every fan feel part of the party.

As she closed out with her empowering hit We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, it was hard not to feel the infectious joy as thousands of voices around the stadium joined in.