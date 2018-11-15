Here's what you should be streaming online this week.

Flight of the Conchords: Live In London (Neon)

Flight of the Conchords Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement. Photo / Supplied

Homegrown heroes Flight of the Conchords charmed the world with their quirky, downbeat humour and genuine musical prowess when they debuted on HBO in 2005. These days, they are both flying high, with Bret pursuing a more musical career, while Jemaine has successfully taken on Hollywood. But the boys are still great mates and reunited recently for their first-ever live comedy special, filmed at London's Hammersmith Apollo. It comes nearly 10 years after their HBO series screened and proves the Kiwis' bone dry wit and penchant for the absurd is as healthy as ever. Combining new material with all your old favourites, this is a welcome trip down memory lane.

Taskmaster (TVNZ OnDemand)

Taskmaster - eating watermelon.

If you love British comedy, this show will be sure to tickle your funnybone. Taskmaster is a game show where five comedians are challenged to complete bonkers tasks for the merciless taskmaster, Greg Davies. He likes to come across as cruel and unforgiving, but really Greg just enjoys messing with them. He's devilishly funny and his bromance with his assistant Alex Horne provides some top-quality banter. The tasks themselves are utterly bizarre. Ever tried to smash back as much watermelon as much as you can in a minute? How about emptying a bathtub without tipping it or taking out the plug? This is just scratching the surface. Season three is available now.

Dogs (Netflix)

Dogs on Netflix. Photo / Netflix

If this isn't one of the best documentary ideas to come out of 2018, then we don't know what is. Dogs is Netflix's latest deep dive into celebrating the intense and emotional bonds between people and their beloved four-legged friends. The series tracks six incredible stories from across the globe, including Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States. Each of the stories captures a heartfelt story of unconditional love between dogs and their humans. Dogs will take you on an inspirational journey exploring the remarkable and even magical qualities dogs possess and why humans have been befriending canines for centuries. Available from tomorrow.

Eyewitness (Lightbox)

Eyewitness TV show.

Based on a provocative Norwegian mini-series, Eyewitness intertwines love and fear in a thrilling way. It's about two closeted teenage boys who share a night of passion in a secluded forest. While there, they inadvertently become the only eyewitnesses to a violent killing spree. Fearful of the killer and ashamed to admit why they were in the woods together, the boys promise never to speak of what they saw. However, when the local sheriff begins to investigate the case, she unknowingly puts the boys' lives in danger and risks exposing their secret romance. Available to stream from Wednesday.