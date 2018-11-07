He's a devoted father to his two sons, despite no longer being with either of their mothers.

But a new report suggests that Owen Wilson is determined not to do the same with his newborn daughter, Lyla, and has yet to meet the child, born last month according to DailyMail.

The actor "refuses to meet his daughter", a source told UsMagazine, noting the the blond-haired blue-eyed baby looked just like her father.

"He even checked the no visitation box in court in June. He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.'

Wilson's representative did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for Wilson said to Us Weekly: "This is a private matter and it's not appropriate to comment further."

Owen casually dated Lyla's mother Varunie Vongsvirates for five years and underwent a paternity test.

While he reportedly has yet to meet his daughter, Owen is often seen with his sons, seven-year-old Robert, named after Owen's father, and four-year-old Finn.

The Wedding Crashers star welcomed Robert with then-girlfriend Jade Duell, from whom he split in 2011.

Finn was born to fitness trainer Caroline Lindqvist, who was in the process of divorcing then-husband, plastic surgeon Ritu Chopra, when news of her pregnancy became public.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his 2017 film Cars 3, Owen discussed parenting his first two children.

The proud father, who calls Robert by his middle name Ford, talked lovingly about how much little Finn idolises his older brother.

"It's unbelievable. I mean, anything Ford says is just, like, the funniest thing ever, and I can make and joke and it's, like, crickets. It's like nothing from those guys."