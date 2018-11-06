Elle Macpherson has set the record straight about her time on Friends.

The Aussie model appeared in five episodes of the hit sitcom in season six which aired in 1999/2000.

Macpherson played Janine Lecroix who moved in with Joey after Chandler moved out. The housemates ended up dating but their relationship and their living arrangement came to an end because Janine didn't get on with Joey's best friends, Monica and Chandler.

Back in 2016, Macpherson made headlines when she suggested to TV Week that she regretted appearing on Friends, but as the model told news.com.au on the weekend, that's not what she meant.

"I never said I regretted appearing in Friends," Macpherson told us inside the Lexus Design Pavilion in the Birdcage at Flemington on Derby Day.

"What I said was, had I known how successful it was before going, I think I would have chickened out because it was such an iconic show and I probably wouldn't have felt up to the job.

"But fortunately I went, I took a risk, I didn't know how big of a risk I was taking, and I had the most incredible experience."

With several sitcoms from the '90s and early 2000s being rebooted in the last few years including Full House, Will And Grace and Roseanne, Friends fans are desperate to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey reunite on the small screen.

The actors themselves are adamant it won't happen, but if it did and they wanted Janine Lecroix to be involved, would Macpherson oblige?

"Yeah, definitely," she told news.com.au inside the Lexus marquee.

Macpherson's comments about Friends were echoed by Dermot Mulroney who still gets recognised for his appearance on the sitcom, even though he was only in three episodes.

"I had a great time working on that show … It was only a brief appearance, but what I learned is that Friends is such a powerful show," he told Fox News.

"Maybe in the last year or two, it was released on a streaming service, so it was watched all over again by a new age group.

"I was recognised for what I remember being kind of a minor role, quite frequently," he said.