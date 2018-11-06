A fan who didn't like to see one of his favourite characters die in one of the Harry Potter books has decided to fix the mistake himself.

The death of Harry's beloved pet owl Hedwig in the Deathly Hallows broke many fans' hearts in two. Why was his death necessary, many wondered.

Hedwig's tragic death happened during the "Battle of Seven Potters" at the height of the "Second Wizarding War" when the snow owl was killed by one of Voldemort's Death Eaters while she tried to protect Harry.

However, an anonymous fan has decided to change the story and cast a literary spell so Hedwig would live and fly free, thereby releasing fans everywhere from strigiform mourning.

In the amended passage, the fan has written, "But the owl lay motionless for only a few seconds. Then she stirred and popped to her feet, ruffling her feathers.

"After exiting the damaged cage, she gave Harry a reproachful look that he took to mean 'I'm going to fly off somewhere and lay low until this nonsense is over'."

The fan posted his piece of revisionist literary art to the Harry Potter fan page MuggleNet.com, where it quickly went viral.

Many fans on Facebook were delighted with the amendment, praising the writer for his creative work.

"The only fan theory I approve," one said

"Phew that was a close one. They had that misprinted for 11 years!," said another.

Others asked the Harry Potter fan to bring other favourite characters back to life.

"Perfect. Now, fix Dobby. He just didn't deserve to die," one person wrote.

"Now please do Sirius, Remus, Fred, and Snape," another desperate fan commented,

Recently, J.K Rowling spoke about Hedwig's death on Twitter after seeing adorable Harry Potter costumes.

"I've never felt worse about that thing I did to Hedwig," she wrote.