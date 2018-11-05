The Spice Girls announced on Monday that they're reuniting for a six-date UK tour next summer, but they won't be joined by their bandmate Victoria Beckham.

And superstar Adele was ecstatic to hear the news - so much so, she shared a fun throwback picture to her childhood where her room was plastered with posters of the girl group.

The singer's younger self could be seen at the centre of the image, enthusiastically doing a fist pump in excitement.

In response to the news, Adele amusingly wrote in the caption: 'HA! This is how I feel right now! I AM READY.'

Geri Horner also reposted the image alongside a heart emoji, thanking Adele for her support.

Earlier in the day, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri, and Mel C, took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to announce the highly anticipated roadshow, which is set to kick off in Manchester on June 1.

The tour will see the chart-topping Wannabe singers reunite for the first time since closing out the London 2012 Olympics in show-stopping style.

And it sounds like Adele will be first in line to see the show.

In case you needed another reminder of how much Adele loves the Spice Girls, enjoy this clip of her Carpool Karaoke appearance in which she talks about her love for the girl group and also smashes out the rap to Wannabe.