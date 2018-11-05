The Spice Girls have confirmed that they're reuniting for a six-date UK tour next summer, following months of relentless speculation – but they won't be joined by their bandmate Victoria Beckham.

Mel B, 43; Emma Bunton, 42; Geri Horner, 46, and Mel C, 44, took to their official Twitter and Facebook accounts to announce the highly anticipated roadshow, which is set to kick off in Manchester on June 1.

And while Victoria won't be a part of the lineup hitting the road in a tour that's expected to net them £10m each, she still took time out to release a statement on the exciting announcement.

'Being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life and I wish my girls so much love and fun as they go back on tour,' said the mother-of-four. 'I know they will put on an amazing show and the fantastic fans past and present are going to have a wonderful time!'

In a new minute-long video unveiled on Monday afternoon, the stars announced their reunion in typically playful fashion – but cynical fans soon took to Twitter to accuse them of hitting the road because they 'need money'.

While Mel B and Emma were seen looking glamorous in dark gowns, Geri is seen in a shimmering blue dress, while Mel C plays up to her Sporty Spice persona in a midnight blue Adidas tracksuit.

In a statement, the stars said: 'We are beyond excited to be reuniting next year for a stadium tour! Bringing girl power and our message of friendship and love back to the stage feels more relevant than ever. We hope everyone can join us for one big Spice Girls party!'

The tour will see the chart-topping Wannabe singers reunite for the first time since closing out the London 2012 Olympics in show-stopping style.

Ticket prices have not yet been announced, but in 2007, tickets were advertised for resale, costing up to £900, with some legitimate tickets being originally priced at £115.

The original 5-person lineup.

In sharing her own statement on the reunion, Emma said: 'It's time to spice things up all over again!!!!! I can't wait to perform to our forever supporting fans and a whole new spice generation! Love you all!'

Echoing that sentiment, Mel B stated: "I've said it sooo many times I'm beside myself it's actually happening yipppeeee. I'm now properly screaming it from every rooftop - me and my girls will see you all on stage!!'

'Reminiscing with the girls about how much fun we had, made me feel like it was the right time to do it all over again!' Mel C said.

Meanwhile, Geri, who quit the group back in 1998, gushed: 'I am so excited, together we celebrate girl power with our fans and the next generation and everyone is welcome! Hold tight it's gonna be fun xx.'

In the video announcing the reunion, a pink-haired Emma enquired: 'Girls, do you think I'm too old for bunches?'

Geri then burst into view wearing a blue sequin dress as she chimed: 'Hello ladies! I'm ready,' much to the other girls' disdain.

'Er, Geri?' said a disgusted-looking Mel B as she glanced judgmentally at the star, before adding: 'What is that?'

Now wearing 'Baby Spice' bunches, Emma playfully chided her bandmate as she ranted: 'Geri, we were all on the email.'

'Scary Spice' Mel B added: 'We said we were all going to be in black tuxedos. Now ask yourself. Is that a black tuxedo?'

'Ginger Spice' Geri interjected: 'Sssh! We are going on tour, people need to see it to believe it.'

Donning one of her famous Adidas tracksuits, 'Sporty Spice' Mel C said: 'Seriously, we can't be falling out already if we are going on tour.'

The girls all attempted move on from the drama by singing a tuneful A cappella version of Spice Up Your Life, before the six tour dates flashed up on screen.

While the stars will showcase their many hits from yesteryear on the tour, they'll be joined by one of today's chart-toppers, as Jess Glynne has been announced as their guest on the tour.

However, amid fans' joy over the reunion, others have taken a more cynical view, accusing the stars of getting back together for the brief roadshow because they 'need money' – amid reports they're set to pocket £10million apiece for the six-day outing.

'Seems all the Spice Girls (except Victoria Beckham) have run out of money,' wrote one person on Twitter, while another stated: 'Spice Girls needing their rent money I see!'

Meanwhile, a third launched a lengthy thread complaining about Victoria's absence, saying: 'Spice Girls reunion without Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice aka the now most rich, famous and successful out of the group isn't really a Spice Girls reunion.'

They added: 'Plus Victoria Beckham has a whole fashion empire, husband and 4 children to look after and she's filthy rich so she doesn't even need the money and the other Spice Girls don't really have that so they have more time on their hands to be running helter skelter doing their tour.'

Over the past few months, the state of Mel B's finances have been under the spotlight, amid her decidedly acrimonious divorce battle with Stephen Belafonte.

In the summer, it was claimed that she was unable to pay her back taxes, with her and Stephen owing hundreds of thousands of dollars dating back to 2016. It was estimated she owed between $350,000 and $650,000 to the IRS just for 2017.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Mel's America's Got Talent pay cheques were being garnished, meaning money to pay her bills is automatically being deducted before she receives her salary.