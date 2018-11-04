Kiwi singer/songwriter Mitch James has won his first MTV EMA.

The 21 hitmaker has just picked up the award for Best New Zealand Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

The EMAs acknowledge acts from around the world, including one each from New Zealand and Australia each year.

James beat out his fellow Kiwi nominees, Robinson, Thomston, and pop heavyweights Stan Walker and Kimbra.

Advertisement

James took to Instagram to celebrate his win writing: "OK, holy f***ing sh** I JUST WON AN MTV EMA!!!!???! so grateful to you all." (sic)

His win puts him in the same class as previous EMA winners, which include last year's winner Tapz, and international success stories Broods, Savage and of course Lorde.

Mitch James has also recently been announced to play Jim Beam Homegrown in March, joining a lineup which includes the likes of Savage, P-Money, Shapeshifter, Broods, Kora, Katchafire, Dave Dobbyn and more.