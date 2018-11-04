Kiwi singer/songwriter Mitch James has won his first MTV EMA.

The 21 hitmaker has just picked up the award for Best New Zealand Act at the MTV European Music Awards.

The EMAs acknowledge acts from around the world, including one each from New Zealand and Australia each year.

James beat out his fellow Kiwi nominees, Robinson, Thomston, and pop heavyweights Stan Walker and Kimbra.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

James took to Instagram to celebrate his win writing: "OK, holy f***ing sh** I JUST WON AN MTV EMA!!!!???! so grateful to you all." (sic)

His win puts him in the same class as previous EMA winners, which include last year's winner Tapz, and international success stories Broods, Savage and of course Lorde.

Mitch James has also recently been announced to play Jim Beam Homegrown in March, joining a lineup which includes the likes of Savage, P-Money, Shapeshifter, Broods, Kora, Katchafire, Dave Dobbyn and more.

Related articles:

ENTERTAINMENT

From fan to friend: Mitch James goes full circle with Ed Sheeran

12 Oct, 2018 10:52am
5 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

NZ music award finalists revealed

27 Sep, 2018 6:00am
3 minutes to read
ENTERTAINMENT

'Toll of being alone': Mitch James shares his story about depression

6 Sep, 2018 10:00am
7 minutes to read