Kanye West is finally taking a step back from politics saying his eyes "are now wide open" following reports he designed shirts for Blexit - a movement to encourage black voters to abandon the democrats.

Taking to Twitter, West wrote a series of tweets proclaiming: "I now realize I've been used to spread messages I don't believe in."

"I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative," he said.

He also explained the Blexit issue was a misunderstanding, claiming Candace Owens misattributed him as the creator of her Blexit clothing line.

He said: "I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn't want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it."

Prior to this, he took to Twitter to clarify what he does believe in.

"I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.

"I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war."

He also added: "I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world."