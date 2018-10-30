Christchurch rapper Scribe has penned a noted to his fans on his release from prison, promising he would show them he was a changed man and hinting about a comeback.

The rapper, whose real named is Malo Ioane Luafutu and is most known for his hit song Not Many, told his followers in an Instagram post that he had been humbled by the hundreds of letters offering love and support from fellow prisoners and his family, friends and supporters.

"Today I'm released from prison. In no way am I proud of that but I'll own it all day; every day....

"I'm merely a survivor of a broken community, a fallen city and an ever dysfunctional planet.

"I've made a lot of mistakes in life... many. But none have ever been as big as.. my comebacks. I'm not gonna say I have all the answers now because I don't.. and I won't say I'm a changed man, because talk is cheap. Rather.. I'll show you.

"I have some amazing news to announce.. at a later date. Tonight I am enjoying time with those I love most and eating some good as food. Catch you on the flip."

The 39-year-old Cantabrian has been in custody since he was arrested after an alleged breach of bail in Christchurch in August.

On Monday he appeared at Christchurch District Court via audio visual link where Judge Gary MacAskill remanded him on electronic bail until a judge-alone trial on December 13.

Scribe has pleaded not guilty to six charges including four alleged protection order breaches, male assaults female, and assault with intent to injure.

He is yet to be sentenced on a charge of methamphetamine possession.

The rapper released his debut album The Crusader in 2003.

