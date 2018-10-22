Eminem's one and only New Zealand show is looking like a sellout.

Tickets went on general sale at 10am and by 11am they were all snapped up, with Ticketek issuing an alert saying it had exhausted current allocation.

The American rapper will take to the stage at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on March 2.

The demand from eager fans to attend his show momentarily crashed the Ticketek website.

Advertisement

Eager buyers visiting the page were greeted with a message reading "Thousands of fans are online to get tickets right now. Hold tight, you're in the queue".