Will Smith has opened up about his once-faltering marriage to Jada Pinkett.

In a sneak peek for his wife's web chat show Red Table Talk, the 50-year-old can be seen shedding tears as he discusses the darker times in their 21-year union.

"There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping keeping a diary," he says to their daughter Willow in the clip.

"You missed some days," Jada interjects with a wry smile.

"It was every morning. I think that's the worst I've ever felt in our marriage," Will added. "I was failing miserably."

Jada's show sees her join her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her 17-year-old daughter as three generations of the family's women talk about the world around them.

Further on in the preview, Will is seen admitting he and his wife "don't even call ourselves married anymore," which Jada finishes in unison, prompting shocked looks from her mother; the couple have discussed the point previously, declaring themselves more as "life partners."

Another clip sees the duo lightheartedly sparring as they get mic'd up.

"You're not breaking me today, Jada," Will warns her, before she fires back: "I've broken you enough."

The teaser also sees Jada admitting: "I've dated a lot of people," which prompts Will to jokingly storm off with "alright I've had enough of the Red Table."

Will and Jada also share 20-year-old son Jaden, while Will also has a 25-year-old son — Trey — from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino.

Other intriguing upcoming guests for the second season of the popular Facebook Watch series include Leah Remini; she and Jada clashed on social media last year over Leah's claims — and Jada's denial — she was a Scientolgist.