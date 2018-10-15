Madeleine Sami has spoken out against Woman's Day magazine for "papping" her 11-month-old daughter.

Speaking to the Herald for 12 Questions, the Breaker Upperers star spoke about why she and her partner Pip Brown never share photos of their daughter's face on social media.

She said they made a conscious decision to avoid it, "but the bloody Woman's Day followed us around and papped us a few months ago which was really upsetting".

"We'd tried to keep our daughter's face out of the media because babies are just innocent little people that haven't asked for anything like that yet," she said. "It was pretty awful to have that happen, especially in New Zealand."

Sami is not the first Kiwi celeb to speak out against the magazine.

Dan and Honour Carter brought in lawyers after the Woman's Day printed "unauthorised" photos of his son Marco in 2015.

The rugby star's agent, Simon Porter, confirmed the magazine had been asked not to publish photos of the Carter's children again.

Porter told 1 News at the time: "They were disappointed that the unauthorised or paparazzi, whatever you want to call them, photos were taken. They had tried to keep their kids out of the media ... their faces in particular. They were disappointed that Woman's Day had gone down that path."

Former supermodel Rachel Hunter has also previously spoken out against the magazine saying she was "extremely disappointed" in an article for which she was quoted as "I never did an interview".

"The food and diet that is mentioned in the article are either quotes pulled from old interviews or not from me at all ... This Is very misleading," she said.

Netball star Maria Tutaia had a similar story, claiming the magazine "made up" a story about her engagement to Israel Folau.

She said: "I can't believe after working with Woman's Day magazine for years and after specifically being told in writing that we wanted to keep things private, they chose to make up a story stuck together with old photos and full of inaccuracies and guesses, and use our happiness to sell their magazine for one week."

Global dance star Parris Goebel also famously blasted the magazine over a feature which was supposed to be about her autobiography Young Queen, but focused on her mental health struggles instead.

She wrote on Instagram: "I have never felt so exploited in my career. I am so disgusted and disappointed. I was so excited to see the magazine today only to find this: 'Suicidal to Superstar'... 'Parris Goebel's shocking confessions'... 'Dancing with demons'. Wow, how insensitive and what a sad way to portray a painful part of my life to try and sell your magazine!

"I have no problem sharing my past in hopes it will help others, but you have blasted this on your front cover to make sales. You shouldn't be called Woman's Day as you clearly don't care about us and how sensitive us women are."