Claps not so handy

The student union of the University of Manchester in England has just banned clapping. Instead, it will encourage students to use "jazz hands" (British Sign Language), because it is more inclusive. According to the student newspaper, the Mancunion: "It was argued that the loud noise of traditional clapping and whooping pose an issue to students with anxiety or sensory issues. BSL (British Sign Language) clapping - or, jazz hands - would be a more inclusive form of expression."

Too great a strain on sexy

Riffing on the trope of women's costumes just being a sexy version of something unsexy @SummerRay tweets, "Your Halloween costume is 'sexy' + your biggest fear ... "

1. Sexy Real Job.

2. Sexy Going Broke and Having to Move Back Home.

3. Sexy Laptop Confiscation.

4. Sexy Becoming My Mother.

5. Sexy Climate Change.

6. How am I supposed to go as "sexy unhappily married with 12 kids"?

Solid explanation

"I can tell you why people don't drive over the solid lines," writes Ian. "Because every other country in the world doesn't allow it! That's the point of having solid or dashed lines. The dashed line you can drive over, the solid ones you can't. Three points on your licence if you did that in the UK!"

Blinking problem

"By far the biggest problem is the nationwide habit of indicating well after starting any manoeuvre, it's usually so late it becomes meaningless." writes Mark. "Whatever happened to 'look, indicate, manoeuvre'? I sometimes feel like doing the age-old trick of flagging the driver down and pointing out that their indicators don't work ... when they tell you that they do ... politely ask them to use them then!"