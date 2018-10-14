Controversial rapper Eminem will perform in New Zealand in March next year.

The chart-topping artist is set to perform in Wellington in March, promoters confirmed today.

Eminem, whose is real name Marshall Mathers, will take to the stage at Westpac Stadium on March 2 next year.

Next year's Rapture Tour to Wellington will be the rapper's second tour to New Zealand after he played in Auckland in February 2014.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Concert review: Eminem, Western Springs

Wellington will be his only stop in New Zealand on this tour however, with tickets to the show going on sale from October 23.

Eminem is one of rap's most successful artists, having won 15 Grammy awards and selling 100 million albums worldwide since his debut in 1996.

The National Party was deemed to have breached copyright of his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself in a 2014 election advertisement and was ordered to pay $600,000.