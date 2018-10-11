Australia's greatest showman Hugh Jackman turned 50 today and the celebrated actor used the monumental occasion to take the mickey out of himself.

Taking to Instagram, the man known as Wolverine, shared a photo of himself taking a bit of a nap with French bulldog Dali by his side.

Looking, shall we say, slightly less Hollywood than usual, Jackman clearly doesn't mind a laugh at his own expense.

"When people tell you 'you don't look 50' part of you believes it," Jackman wrote, "until you see yourself sleeping."

Advertisement

Jackman has previously spoken about how he wanted to celebrate his half century.

"I'd probably like a dinner party for 10," he told Who magazine, adding that his wife Deborra-lee Furness had slightly grander ideas.

"We're going to meet somewhere in the middle," he told the magazine. "We'll do something and it's going to be fun. But no speeches. No speeches."

Jackman hasn't been averse to having a laugh at the ageing process before; last month, he shared a photo of himself wearing a genius light visor by Talika.

The visor, which reportedly beams an LED light, is said to address eight age-related issues such as wrinkles, age spots, blemishes and dark spots.

Jackman, of course, is well known for keeping himself in peak physical condition for his many demanding roles.

When in Australia, Jackman is often photographed with his personal trainer Michael Ryan who has occasionally given an insight into the actor's workouts.

"It's multi-plane, three-dimensional style training," Ryan told Nine.com.au in 2013.

"We also use traditional techniques, such as presses and squats to help build muscle."

The Aussie has been riding high with the global success of The Greatest Showman and critical buzz around his performance un The Front Runner, where he portrays US politician Gary Hart, who was the leading candidate for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination until allegations of an affair with then-actress Donna Rice were exposed.