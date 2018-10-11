Tabloids draw very long bow ...

"Royals at War! Kate & Meghan's Vicious Catfight With Fergie's Girls!" a Globe headline shouts. Vicious catfight, you say? "Have the royal women been pulling each other's hair and scratching their eyes out?" asks boingboing.com. "Far worse, according to the Globe. Princess Eugenie has invited more guests to her upcoming wedding than Meghan Markle did at the same venue — which is of course designed to 'upstage' Duchess Meghan. And 'as an extra slap in the face' Eugenie has 'named Harry's former lover Cressida Bonas as a bridesmaid!' No, she hasn't. Bonas hasn't even been confirmed as a wedding guest let alone a bridesmaid, though she is likely to attend, since Eugenie and Cressida have been friends for many years."

But wait, it gets worse ...

"My wrap-around skirt blew away while I was walking down the sidewalk.

"But wait, it gets worse. It happened right in front of a funeral home, and yes, there were at least two dozen mourners filing into the building, as I chased my skirt down the sidewalk in my knickers." (Via Reddit)

A reader spotted these products for long hair in a pharmacy window in San Sebastián, Spain. Photo / Supplied

The house that inspired Ghostbusters

A house on Woodrow Wilson Drive in Hollywood Hills — previously owed by Natalie Wood and Mama Cass Elliot — was bought by Dan Aykroyd in the 80s. Aykroyd believed his house was haunted — something was turning on his StairMaster, playing the piano and slamming doors.

One night, he even felt someone, or something, crawl into bed with him — and it wasn't his wife. He chalked it up to ghosts — and believes at least one of them was the spirit of the home's former occupant Elliot, of the folk-pop group the Mamas and the Papas, who died of heart failure in 1974 at the age of 32. Instead of being unsettled by the paranormal activity, Aykroyd co-wrote the hit 1984 movie comedy Ghostbusters.