Milk fit for a corpse

Before there were government regulations to set safety standards for food, the consumer was at the mercy of those who sold what people ate. And in the late 19th century, the dairy industry in America was particularly shocking for selling low-quality and even dangerous milk to consumers.

There were three basic problems. First, lack of sanitation led to bacterial contamination, causing the spread of disease. Second, milk was diluted with cheaper ingredients, such as water and chalk, or even calf brains.

Finally, if the milk was threatening to sour, dairymen added formaldehyde, an embalming compound, to stop the decomposition, also relying on its slightly sweet taste to improve flavour.

In the late 1890s, formaldehyde was so widely used by the dairy and meat-packing industries that outbreaks of illnesses related to the preservative were routinely described by newspapers as "embalmed meat" or "embalmed milk" scandals. (Via undark.org)

What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

1.

"Someone paid the first three months of my rent at my first house. My dad had died a month before and the funeral director wanted to help."

2.

"For two years my baby wouldn't sleep. One day having coffee with a good friend I lost it. She put me on the couch, covered me with a blanket and took my toddler out for the day."

3.

"I was hit by a car and a stranger sat with me until the ambulance arrived. He left before the police got there. I looked for his face in crowds, but never saw him again. He kept me calm. I didn't feel alone."

4.

"I just started driving and went to go fill up gas for the first time — I never learned how to fill up a car. A guy saw me struggling and he walked over and showed me what to do. Ended up paying for my petrol too."

(Source: Ask Reddit)

Awful pick-up lines from the book 101 Best Opening Lines (Meeting People) (1983). Photo / Supplied

Marketing speak

Newmarket Ten Pin Bowling, possibly overstating its reach on its website ... "With two centres across NZ, fantastic entertainment is never too far away from you." Bearing in mind both locations are in Auckland.