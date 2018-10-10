The stars are arriving at LA's Microsoft Theatre for one of the biggest nights in music: The 46th Annual American Music Awards.
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host for the second year in a row, with Cardi B and Drake leading the list of nominations with eight nods each.
Expect performances from acts including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Dua Lipa, as well as a special Aretha Franklin tribute performance.
But first — the red carpet …
Taylor Swift paired a dramatic mirror ball dress with matching thigh-high boots. Photo / Getty Images
Chart-topper Cardi B in an incredible floral ensemble at the American Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images
Hitmaker Halsey looked stunning in an ethereal gown. Photo / Getty Images
K-Pop superstars NCT 127 attended the American Music Awards after releasing their first English-language single. Photo / Getty Images
Shawn Mendes kept things cool with a patterned shirt and his signature tousled hair. Photo / Getty Images