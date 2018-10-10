The stars are arriving at LA's Microsoft Theatre for one of the biggest nights in music: The 46th Annual American Music Awards.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross is set to host for the second year in a row, with Cardi B and Drake leading the list of nominations with eight nods each.

Expect performances from acts including Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey and Dua Lipa, as well as a special Aretha Franklin tribute performance.

But first — the red carpet …

Taylor Swift paired a dramatic mirror ball dress with matching thigh-high boots. Photo / Getty Images

Chart-topper Cardi B in an incredible floral ensemble at the American Music Awards. Photo / Getty Images

Hitmaker Halsey looked stunning in an ethereal gown. Photo / Getty Images

K-Pop superstars NCT 127 attended the American Music Awards after releasing their first English-language single. Photo / Getty Images