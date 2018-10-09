Kanye West's recent purge of social media came when after he came to the realization that the outlets for him were doing more harm than good.

The Grammy-winner, 41, "got to the point where he realized his rants were becoming unhealthy," which is "why he deleted his account," a source told People.

The outspoken artist got rid of both Twitter and Instagram Friday, as it was monopolising his time and impacting his well-being, the source said.

"When he gets into these Twitter rants, it's very difficult for him to stop," the source said. "It's like an obsession and it actually affects his life. He knows it's not healthy, so he wants to take things down a notch."

The Runaway singer's spouse Kim Kardashian, who he shares three kids with - daughter North, five, son Saint, two, and daughter Chicago, eight months - "agreed it was time" he take a moratorium from social media amid a slew of controversies, as "she just wants him to focus on his family for a bit now."

Kanye "can also focus better on his music and being creative when he avoids social media," the source said.

After more than a year off of Twitter, West began tweeting again this past April, raising eyebrows in particular for stating that the 13th Amendment - outlawing slavery - should be abolished, as well as statement in strong support of President Donald Trump.

After he delivered a speech touting the greatness of the Celebrity Apprentice host as he closed Saturday Night Live last week, the cast's Pete Davidson called it "one of the worst, most awkward things" he's seen during his time on the series.

Davidson also brushed off claims West made that he was instructed not to wear the Make America Great Again cap made famous by the commander in chief.

"He wore it all week - no one told him not to wear it," Davidson said. '"I wish I bullied him. I wish I had suggested it might upset people. Like your wife, or every black person ever."