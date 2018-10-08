Gemma McCaw has made a surprise appearance on MediaWorks' breakfast show reading the morning sports news.

McCaw made her debut reading the 6am, 6.30am, 7am, 7.30am and 8am sports news and was praised by hosts Duncan Garner and Amanda Gillies.

The former Black Stick was asked by Garner to weigh in on the All Blacks' openside flanker debate, following the season-ending injury to Sam Cane.

"Openside flankers, we seem to be short of them. Do you know anything about this?" Garner cheekily asked Richie McCaw's wife.

Gemma McCaw made a surprise appearance as a sports news reader on Mediaworks' breakfast show this morning. Photo / AM Show

And McCaw was quick to take a cheeky jibe at her husband over the opening in the All Blacks loose forwards.

"I happen to know one [an openside flanker] but I think he's done his dash.

"He's not bad but I think he was in that last era. He's had his day.

"You're only as good as your last game and I think he finished well."

McCaw was then given a quick multi-choice question over who she believes should be named in the All Blacks as a replacement for Cane, asked to say yes or no to the options.

The former hockey international indicated she believes Mitchell Karpik and Matt Todd deserve a crack, while admitting she didn't know enough about Dillon Hunt to make a call.

Despite confirming her husband is out of the running, McCaw jokingly called for All Blacks legend Michael Jones to make a return in the black jersey.

McCaw also weighed in on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern taking baby Neve onto the floor of the UN.

"I think in some respects she had to take her family with her. In terms of that it was what she needed to do at the time and I guess she felt that's what was best."

The Herald understands McCaw is filling in for Mark Richardson who is on leave.