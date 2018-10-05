Even Hollywood stars can't help falling in love with New Zealand's First Baby.

Anne Hathaway today posted photos of herself meeting Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve to her Instagram account.

Hathway's "flashback Friday" post looked at the time last week when she met Ardern at the United Nations in New York.

The Hollywood star was vocal about her enthusiasm and support for Ardern's policies, in particular relating to paid parental leave entitlements.

She posted: "#FBF to last week when I had the honor of speaking with Prime Minister @JacindaArdern of New Zealand with my incredible @UNWomen bosses #PhumzileMlamboNgcuka and @enyamayaro about the exciting and necessary work the PM is doing to increase #PPL in NZ (I also got to meet her daughter Neve!).

"I ALSO got to moderate two panels at the @UNWomen global summit with some of our brilliant #heforshe #impactchampions- these are the men who are helping break through the glass ceiling, top down (thanks guys! 'Bout time! ). So grateful and proud to be a part of this!"

The first photo in the post shows Hathaway and Ardern both looking at baby Neve as the Hollywood star cuddles the baby.

The Instagram post received more than 154,000 likes in less than six hours and received praise from all over the world.