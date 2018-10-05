Oscar award-winning Kiwi director Peter Jackson has just launched the trailer of his new movie Mortal Engines.

Jackson produces the film alongside director Christian Rivers and stars Hugo Weaving (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Hera Hilmar (An Ordinary Man), Robert Sheehan (Misfits), Jihae (Mars), Ronan Raftery (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Patrick Malahide (Game of Thrones).

Mortal Engines is a story set hundreds of years after civilization was destroyed by a cataclysmic event.

Mortal Engines, produced and written by Peter Jackson.

A mysterious young woman, Hester Shaw (Hera Hilmar), emerges as the only one who can stop London — now a giant, predator city on wheels — from devouring everything in its path.

Advertisement

Feral, and fiercely driven by the memory of her mother, Hester joins forces with Tom Natsworthy (Robert Sheehan), an outcast from London, along with Anna Fang (Jihae), a dangerous outlaw with a bounty on her head.

Mortal Engines is set to release on December 6, 2018.