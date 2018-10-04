WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS MAJOR SPOILERS ABOUT THE FINAL OF THE BACHELOR AUSTRALIA. IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW THE FINAL OUTCOME, STOP READING NOW. SERIOUSLY, STOP.

Last night in Australia, the finale of The Bachelor Austalia was aired.

Unfortunately, New Zealand is a week behind, so we won't see the winner on NZ screens until next Wednesday evening.

But those who are following the show closely on social media will have seen how the shocking finale unravels on your newsfeed already.

Advertisement

READ NO FURTHER IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENS.

LIKE, STOP NOW. THANKS. CLICK AWAY.

Sophie Tieman and Brittany Hockley couldn't have been more shocked when they discovered that Nick Cummins had dumped them both during The Bachelor Australia finale.

But there was one person who probably wasn't surprised by The Bachelor's outcome — Nick's sister Bernadette.

Earlier in the episode, Bernadette had been unable to hide her shock when Nick revealed Brooke Blurton (who she had met earlier in the season) wasn't in the final two.

"So tell us (with) Brooke, what happened?" She asked Nick. "We would have thought she would have probably made it to the end."

After appearing unimpressed during family dinner dates with both Sophie and Brittany, Bernadette delivered her verdict.

Speaking to producers, Nick's older sister said neither women suited her brother and appeared to hint he wouldn't chose either of them.

Bernadette with the truth bombs #TheBachelorAU pic.twitter.com/rkE8fLrN4n — The Bachelor Aus 🌹 (@TheBachelorAU) October 4, 2018

"I see the young boyish side coming out with Sophie, I see the mature man coming out with Brittany," Bernadette said.

"And I don't necessarily see that either one is the complete package for him — but that's up to him to make the right decision for himself."

Bernadette telling Australia what we wANT TO HEAR!!! Brooke should become the bachelorette and bernie should apply #thebachelorau #bcm114 — Tarushi Fernando (@TarushiFernando) October 4, 2018

I think Bernadette the sensible sister has forewarned us all. I hope not but I’m worried Badgy will take off for the Kokoda solo straight from the tropical paradise leaving the girls crying in their long frocks.. I will be very cross if this happens. #TheBachelorAU — Jane Kennedy (@Jane_L_Kennedy) October 4, 2018

I think Bernadette the sensible sister has forewarned us all. I hope not but I’m worried Badgy will take off for the Kokoda solo straight from the tropical paradise leaving the girls crying in their long frocks.. I will be very cross if this happens. #TheBachelorAU — Jane Kennedy (@Jane_L_Kennedy) October 4, 2018

Love a bit of honesty from Bernadette #TheBachelorAU — Margaret C (@PBearfiftyfive) October 4, 2018



Sure enough when it came down to crunch time, a nervous Nick rejected both Sophie and Brittany.

"I came here for a chance at love. And now I'm ah … I'm gonna have to start again," Nick said afterwards. "She's out there."

Maybe next time get your sister to pick someone out for you?

Watch the final episodes of The Bachelor Australia on Three next Tuesday and Wednesday nights.