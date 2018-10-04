Actress-comedian Amy Schumer and model Emiy Ratajkowski are among those who were detained at a protest against US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in Washington DC on Thursday.

In a video sent to the daughter of a fellow protester, Schumer says "I think we're going to get arrested". MSNBC later shared an image of Schumer being detained on Twitter.

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

Ratajkowski shared an image of herself at the protest on Instagram, saying she had been arrested protesting Kavanaugh's nomination.

"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," she says. "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh's confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter.

"I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men."

According to Variety, thousands of protesters first gathered outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh works, before moving to the Hart Senate Office.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including Dr Christine Blasey Ford, who testified late last month to the Senate Judiciary Committee.