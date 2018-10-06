She was the darling of one of Australia's much loved and laughed at comedy hit films - The Castle.

And now Anne Tenney, who played mum Sal Kerrigan, is due to take on the role of matriarch once again; but in a very different and very bloody new home.

The Australian actress will play the Duchess of York for the Pop-up Globe's latest Shakespearean offering: Richard III.

The production kicks off in Auckland next month and is being described as Shakespeare's version of black comedy American Psycho, but minus the chainsaw.

Advertisement

Tenney, also well-known for her role as Molly Jones in Aussie soap A Country Practice, said although her previous on-screen roles were markedly differently from this one, she would look to them for inspiration.

"I will draw from those experiences to make the character totally believable,'' she said.

"People still come up to me and think they know me personally because of those roles.

"It's very humbling to know those characters meant so much to people.''

Anne Tenney (second from left) plays mum Sal Kerrigan in the 1997 Australian comedy hit film The Castle. Photo / Supplied

The Castle

's release in 1997 led to something of a cult following and has become a film classic on both sides of the Tasman.

The comedy centres around the Kerrigans who, for all their faults, are an ordinary family living their lives in modern Australia.

However, they hit a bump in the road when they face losing their home to an airport extension.

Tenney's character Sal's popularity reportedly led to her hairstyle being one of the most requested haircuts in Australian salons in the late 90s.

"Working with Pop-up Globe is exciting and challenging in a positive way," she said.

The Castle's Kerrigan family. Photo / Supplied

"I am very much looking forward to creating and exploring the character of the duchess and her relationship within the play."

The Pop-up Globe has been hugely successful since setting up shop in Auckland in 2016, to the mark the 400th anniversary of the famous English poet, William Shakespeare.

The play opens on November 17.

For ticket info visit: Pop-up Globe.