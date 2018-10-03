American rock band Eagles are bringing their critically-acclaimed world tour to New Zealand for two major shows in February and March.

Since forming in Los Angeles in 1971, the band have sold more than 150 million albums, scored six #1 albums and as many Grammys, becoming one of the top-selling acts of all time.

That stellar run is to be celebrated in their world tour, the setlist for which will include hits from all seven of the band's studio albums — Eagles (1972), Desperado (1973), On The Border (1974), One Of These Nights (1975), Hotel California (1976), The Long Run (1979) and Long Road Out of Eden (2007).

The band - Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will be joined on stage by an massive live band which includes full horn and string sections.

This will be their first tour in New Zealand in four years. They'll play Auckland's Spark Arena on February 26 and Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 2.

A 24-hour Frontier pre-sale takes place October 9 and general sales begin October 15 with Auckland tickets going on sale at 1pm, and Dunedin tickets at 3pm.

See Frontier Touring or Ticketmaster for details.