Lies too deep to come clean about

1.

"I told my wife I was starting to like

Grey's Anatomy

because she watched it so much, but now she waits for me so I can watch new episodes with her ... So I've been saying things like 'the show's not as good anymore' and 'I really hate what they've done with April's character'."

2.

"There is a guy who I used to work with at a steakhouse ... We stayed up all night partying and he didn't wake up in time for his opening shift the following day. When he finally got up he was two hours late and had a stack of missed calls. He wanted a good reference so his solution was to call in and tell the boss he had been in a car accident on his way to work. Now this temporarily solved the problem, but to really sell the story he ended up hiding his truck in a friend's garage and working his next four weeks of serving shifts with a fake full-arm cast." (Via Ask Reddit)

It's a b ... bad idea

A gender reveal party in Arizona has been found to have caused a wild fire that cost the state $16 million. According to the Daily Beast, a father-to-be used something called Tannerite — an "explosive substance designed to detonate when shot by a high-velocity firearm" — to shoot a coloured powder at a target which revealed the gender of his not-yet-born baby to a gathering of family and friends. However, it didn't go according to plan and the explosive wound up causing a blaze which rapidly spread thanks to 64km/h winds and started a wildfire, which burned for over a week and took more than 800 firefighters to stop. In court, he pleaded guilty to "causing a fire without a permit" and was fined $220,000. (The gender of the subsequent baby was not reported)

More sign feedback.

Gran does the dine and splash

In response to the hotel buffet burglar story yesterday a reader writes: "My grandmother used to live near a cruise ship port of call, and travelled to Australia on one annually. Whenever one was in port near her home, she regularly hopped on to an excursion boat, scored a free lunch and supper, then went home for the night. As she looked like she fitted in she was never caught out."