Can you relate to that?

1. A renter writes: "Here are 3 things I've never done: Left a rental property without thoroughly deep cleaning it; Moved out without a landlord trying to charge me for at least some cleaning; Moved in anywhere totally clean." (Via @SuzeMarsupial)

2. If I ever want to make sure my husband won't see something, I put it at the bottom of the stairs with the pile of stuff to be taken up. (Via @WalkingOutside)

3. Hello world! I have this awful problem! Every time I type a professional email I cannot help but write like this! I cannot stop this habit for I am afraid people will think I am uninterested and rude! Please send help! Thank you for your time! (Via @jacobmaxwells)

4. I try to find the good in every situation. Wait. Typo. I meant "food". I try to find the food in every situation. (Via @AbbyHasIssues)

5. What's it called when you agree to do something your wife asks you to do but still get in trouble for making the wrong facial expression when you agree to do it? (Via @TheBoydP)

6. I get my 10,000 steps every day just by walking around the house turning off the lights my wife and kids left on. (Via @joeljeffrey)

7. "Sorry I'm late. I sat on my bed in a towel staring at the wall." (Via @ ImTheeBrock)

8. "Do you ever get a sharp stabbing pain in one of your organs and think, okay then, it's finally happened."

9. Me trying to ask someone a favour: Hey could you help me with this? No pressure though. Totally okay if you can't. If you'd rather run me over with a car, that's cool. Mad at me? (Via @KevinFarZad)

10. [While being tackled by a police dog] What's his name? (Via @murrman5)

The joker strikes again

The joker in the Auckland Council sign department, strikes again! This time at Gribblehirst Park.

Keep the room, just pass the pancakes

There is such a thing as a free breakfast. A few hotels in Dalton, Georgia, offer one to customers, but have been targeted by a daring thief. Locals call him the Breakfast Bandit: "The low-stakes criminal reportedly told a Holiday Inn Express employee that he was 'just checking how easy it is to get into hotels and get free stuff'. He was spotted in hotels pocketing bottles, towels, and plastic silverware, before demolishing the most holy of all hotel accommodations: the breakfast buffet. We're talking pancakes, bacon, Cocoa Puffs, the whole shebang." (Via Thrilllist)