Amy and Stu have won The Block NZ, selling their house for $1,009,500 gaining the highest profit of $69,500.

See below how the other contestants went:

After weeks of lost sleep, high tensions and even a cheating scandal, The Block NZ has drawn to a close tonight with the live auction finale.

Tonight, the four teams - Amy and Stu, Claire and Agni, Chlo and Em, and Ben and Tom - found out if their hard work (literally) paid off when their Hobsonville Point properties went to auction.

We didn't see a repeat of last season's finale, in which all of the Northcote houses struggle to meet their reserves and the winners - Hamilton dads Andy Murdie and Nate Ross – banked only a $30,000 profit, while one team came away with just $1000.

This finale was the first time on either The Block NZ or The Block Australia, that bidders could bid remotely from wherever they are as long as they were pre-registered first. In the past bids have been taken either in person or over the phone.