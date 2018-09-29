Hollywood actress Blake Lively has stunned Instagram with a photograph that attracted more than a million likes in four hours — and it caught the eye of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Lively, 31, posted an image of herself holding the muscly legs of Thomas 'The Boxer' Canestraro, while he was lying on a kitchen bench with his legs in the air.

He is also seen holding a martini for her, and appears to be naked.

The photo, originally shot by photographer Tim Palen, was part of a series of shots showing Lively objectifying men as part of an advertising campaign for her new movie A Simple Favor, and Reynolds's new gin venture.

The joint campaign was run by US entertainment film company Lionsgate and Reynolds's new company Aviation American Gin.

Reynolds was quick to respond to the image she posted of herself with Canaestro. He hilariously trolled her by saying: "He seems nice."

Reynolds recently announced he was bringing his liquor company to the skies after partnering with Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Atlantic flights.

Reynolds announced he had invested in Aviation Gin in February, describing the liquor as the "best-tasting gin in the world." It comes from Portland, Oregon.

Lively was also shot by Palen while putting up her feet on Caneastro who was posed just like an ottoman in a video also posted to Instagram.