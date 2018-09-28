The initial reviews are in for the newest season of Doctor Who, starring Jodie Whittaker as the first female doctor.

The new season's premiere episode received a mixed response - but most praised Whittaker's take on the iconic character.

Empire magazine said the new season "looks beautiful in the show's new widescreen format," and said "everything Jodie Whittaker and new showrunner Chris Chibnall have been promising us about the ramped-up, cinematic style of the new season turns out to be true.

The Times stated: "The best compliment I can pay Whittaker after the first episode, her casting doesn't feel remotely radical. It feels normal," said reviewer Carol Midgley. "After 10 minutes, you forget her sex was ever an issue."

The Guardian's Martin Belam said Whittaker "fizzes with energy as female Time Lord," calling the first episode "bold, cinematic, (and) full of frights".

iNews said Whittaker "sells herself as the Doctor immediately," and that she "crackles with warmth, wit and righteous fury."

The Sun said Whittaker "may be the breath of fresh air needed to revive a flagging franchise," calling her "a huge improvement on Peter Capaldi."

The new season of Doctor Who debuts in New Zealand next Monday, October 8 on TVNZ On Demand, and plays on TVNZ2 on Friday October 12.