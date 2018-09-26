Gwyneth Paltrow usually does not share photos with her children.

But on Wednesday the 45-year-old Oscar winner posted a close-up photo with her 14-year-old daughter Apple Martin, who looks like mini me version of the GOOP founder according to DailyMail.



The blonde beauty said she uploaded the photo for National Daughter's Day.

The Emma star captioned the photo, 'Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it's like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.'

Paltrow had Apple with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. They also have son Moses, aged 12.

Gwyneth had a small smile as she wore pink lipstick with her hair down and a black top.

Apple had on makeup too - her bright pink lipstick stood out - and it looked as if her hair had been dyed a light pink colour.

This comes after the actress said the term she used when she split from Chris - 'conscious uncoupling' - was dorky.

Speaking candidly on The Goop Podcast to mark a decade since the brand's launch, she said: 'Do I regret consciously uncoupling? No, not at all... the term is a bit dorky.'

Following the split, which stunned fans all over, Gwneth said: 'I think I've learned so much through this process...

'I think, sometimes, especially when I look back at some of my most vulnerable moments, I was super earnest and sometimes that's just cringe-worthy... Where you're like, 'Oh, why did I do that?' But this was a time when I was in a lot of pain.

'I think Chris and I are very like-minded and that we really were disappointed that our marriage wasn't going to work, and we weren't going to have the thing where you're married to the parent of your children for the rest of your lives."

The former couple - who share 14-year-old daughter Apple and 12-year-old son Moses - separated four years ago, filing for divorce the following year and finalising the split in 2016.