The wizarding world has a strong hold on New Zealand children as Harry Potter clinched the top spot in the 2018 Whitcoulls Kids' Top 50 Books list.

Book series dominated the Top 50 with nearly half of the list comprising of serial novels or chapter books, seven making the Top 10.

Ten local authors wiggled into the Top 50, the age-old classic, Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy by Lynley Dodd claiming sixth place.

Two picture books in te reo Māori made the Top 50 as well, Malcolm Clark's Tu Meke Tūī! finished up in 22nd and Kat Merewether's Kuwi's First Egg finished 36th.

Whitcoulls book manager Joan Mackenzie said books continue to be a strong feature in the lives of Kiwi children.

"Books for children are in very good heart and a future where books will continue to feature strongly in both lives and in imaginations is assured.

"Kiwi kids cast their votes with great enthusiasm and as they did, couldn't resist sharing glowing endorsements and comments about their favourite books.

"Some clear patterns emerged about the ones they loved the most loved," she said.

Whitcoulls Kids' Top 10

1.

Harry Potter series, by J.K. Rowling

2. The Treehouse series, by Andy Griffiths & Terry Denton

3. Dog Man series, by Dav Pilkey

4. Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, by Jeff Kinney

5. The World's Worst Children series, by David Walliams

6. Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy, by Lynley Dodd

7. Wonder, by R.J. Palacio

8. Geronimo & Thea Stilton series, by Gernoimo Stilton

9. Tom Gates series, by Liz Pichon

10. The Dragon Defenders trilogy, by James Russell

For the full list of the Whitcoulls Kids' Top 50 Books list, click here.