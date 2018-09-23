American singer and actress Cher has had a real taste of Auckland during her Here We Go Again tour - enjoying a sweeter moment at Giapo.

The 72-year-old sampled the Chocolate Evolution Cone gelato at the Gore St store after one of her Auckland shows.

Giapo co-owner Annarosa Petrucci said the staff were wowed by her appearance, as Cher was one of the biggest international stars to have visited the store.

"She was as sweetheart, she was so kind with the staff and with the customers," Petrucci said.

Advertisement

"She took time to take photos with all our staff."

Cher was happy to pose during her visit to Giapo. Photo / Supplied

The pop icon tried to tip $100 but the store politely declined, Petrucci said.

Cher's two shows, last Friday and Saturday, were hugely anticipated by fans as the superstar last visited New Zealand in 2005.

Held at the Spark Arena, Cher performed some of her most iconic hits including If I Could Turn Back Time and I Got You Babe.

Each 90-minute show was packed with songs that concert-goers could sing along to, including hits from Abba.