The Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft has hit back at fans who noticed a mysterious package falling out of his trousers on Soccer AM this morning.

Stunned viewers were quick to pick up on the incident during the live broadcast - but it remains unclear exactly what is was and what contents were inside it.

The singer, 47, posted a video on his Instagram account in which he said "cocaine and I haven't had a relationship in decades" - in response to viewers claiming the sachet was full of drugs, reports Daily Mail.

Ashcroft implied it was litter that he tried to drop discreetly because his pockets were too full.

The singer said: "Just a quick message to a couple of you trolls on Twitter who are making a name for yourselves out of me - and also people moralising and virtue siganlling.

"Number one: Cocaine and I have had no relationship for decades. Number two: Don't you ever surmise what has fallen out of my pocket. And, don't bring my children into it.

"You're on thin ice. Don't libel my name. My dad didn't like litter and I don't really like litter. But it gets a bit preposterous in my pocket. In The Verve I was known as Colombo, so get your facts right. You're on thin ice. Peace."

Viewers spotted the sachet fall from Richard's black sock as he sat down on the set and seemingly went unnoticed by other guests and presenters in the studio.

The singer was appearing on the show to discuss Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title bout against Alexander Povetkin and revealed he would be in attendance at Wembley stadium tonight.

Ashcroft went on a rant about X Factor during his appearance on the show.

He said: "I'll give you a piece of advice, when X Factor comes on tonight right – if you're a budding musician – turn it off immediately.

"No seriously, and go and find an instrument and no matter how rubbish you are, within that hour you'll have done more for your future than just sat there watching people who have no right to be judging anyone musically.

"Every Saturday night they tell the youth of the nation that you need to queue up in the rain in order for them four to tell you whether you're good or not.

"Turn the telly off, get hold of your guitar, your keyboard, your drum machine, however you make music, and spend that hour when that show is on making your own stuff.

"When it comes to it, you're owning your material. You're not going, 'Simon, can I have a little bit more on publishing on that tune? Simon, we've been on the road for three years, can we have a break?"

MailOnline has approached representatives of Ashcroft and Soccer AM for comment.