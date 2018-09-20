COMMENT:

Netflix has always wanted

Ozark

to be its

Breaking Bad

. A worthy aim for sure, but a bit of a fool's errand.

Breaking Bad is one of the greatest television shows of all time. Without wanting to overstate things, Walter White's journey from mild-mannered teacher to hubristic meth kingpin was a triumph of ambitious storytelling, cinematic artistry and a display of true mastery over its medium. Getting one of these three things right? Difficult. All three? Fuhgeddaboutit.

Ozark, it has to be said, gets damn close. It follows the numbers, perhaps a little too closely, and, on paper at least, has everything that made Breaking Bad so satisfying. But much like the accountant at the heart of its story, Ozark lacks the imagination, inventiveness and creative flourish needed to elevate it from great to exceptional.

This doesn't mean you shouldn't watch it. You should. Season one was really good and its new second season builds on those foundations in all the right ways. The world gets bigger, the stakes get higher, and the violence more frequent and dangerous. It expands and grows without ever bogging down or dragging.

The show's zippy pace is one of its strengths. It doesn't muck about. Aside from one ill-advised attempt at artiness late in the season, where an intro sequence needlessly fools about with the timeline by showing events in reverse order, it generally keeps things clean and simple.



It's a very good thing the show mostly plays it straight and gets on with it. There are mob beatings, guns-blazing cartel hits, attempted patricide, poisonings, kidnapping, overdoses, dirty politics, armed robbery and murder. Oh yeah, a kid also gets expelled from school ...

All problems and obstacles met with protagonist Marty Byrde's gulped catchphrase, "oh, okay". Likeable everyman Justin Bateman is almost too likable in this role. He's constantly stressed and frazzled, visibly weary and constantly churning water in an effort to not just keep him and his family afloat but also keep everyone not dead.

You can't help but root for Marty, he's struggling, often conflicted by a moral compass that doesn't completely point to the dark side yet, and genuinely does try to help those around him.

But this season has been largely about his growing realisation that he's not just a removed accountant shuffling money around as he likes to believe. He's complicit, with blood on his hands and an increasingly active player in that dark, criminal world.

You could say he's broken bad. But he's been bad from the start. Laundering dirty drug money for violent drug cartels most definitely marks you down as a bad person.

The show played off Bateman's easy appeal and likeable charm and we've been waiting for him to fully go gangster as events spiral wildly out of his well-planned control.

Business partners went rogue, unlikely alliances grew increasingly tenuous, a brutal mob took an interest in him, a close associate became an FBI informant, a murder too close for comfort shook him to his core and, on top of that, his teenaged daughter wanted to emancipate.

Really, it was only a matter of time before poor old Marty cracked and either got a bad attitude, a goatee and a fancy hat or shrivelled up in the corner to sob hysterically.

But the real trick of season two, and why it's recommended viewing, is that it has us watching the wrong person ...

As the increasingly strained Marty gulped and got on with things, his wife Wendy, played by the superb Laura Linney, was steadfastly arranging the chess pieces and ensuring the

whole enterprise didn't disintegrate on them.

Using the calculating and scheming nous of her previous life as a high-level political consultant, she ensured Marty's crazy and unlikely plan to get a casino up and running for the cartel actually had a shot at happening.

Wheeling and dealing, charming and seducing, and engaging in the dirtiest, grubbiest of politics, we've watched her motherly character morph into a fairly awful person — especially at the season's chilling conclusion.

She coldly offers Marty the explanation that "it's always better to be the person holding the gun than the person running from the gunman" to explain choices she made that there's no returning from.

Ozark finally broke bad. And by choosing to break Wendy, instead of the expected Marty, next year's third season just got a whole heck of a lot more interesting.