"This footpath in Mt Albert was 'closed for 12 weeks' for new lines and new pathways," writes Andrew. "What a spectacular result ... And then they built the new roads through the Mt Albert shops. I am positive they have a comedian working in the town planning department."

Bert & Ernie's home truth

After years of speculation about the sexuality of Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie, one of the show's former writers has come out publicly saying that the puppet pair, who shared a bedroom, were more than just friends. Former writer Mark Saltzformer told Queerty: "I remember one time that in a column from the San Francisco Chronicle, a preschooler in the city turned to mom and asked 'are Bert & Ernie lovers?' And that, coming from a preschooler, was fun.

And that got passed around, and everyone had their chuckle and went back to it. And I always felt that without a huge agenda, when I was writing Bert & Ernie, they were. I didn't have any other way to contextualise them." Sesame Workshop however wouldn't concede, tweeting this statement: "As we have always said, Bert and Ernie are best friends. They were created to teach preschoolers that people can be good friends with those who are very different from themselves.

Even though they are identified as male characters and possess many human traits and characteristics (as most Sesame Street Muppets do), they remain puppets and do not have a sexual orientation." But what of the hot and heavy relationship between Kermit and Miss Piggy?

Gales and rain followed by an intense high

Giant bundles of marijuana, apparently containing individually wrapped 5kg bricks, have been washing up on Florida beaches since Hurricane Florence last week, possibly from a boat that was either capsized by the storm or an aeroplane drop that went awry. Police warned charges would be bought against anyone helping themselves to the sea weed.

Telegraph sees the rainbow-coloured light

A reader writes: "The Daily Telegraph long ago dumped euphemisms for being gay, or even hinting at it. In February, 2011 they ran this: 'Chris Dale, who has died aged 49, was a 6ft 6in [2m] mountaineer with a passion for solo climbs among the hardest peaks of Scotland ... and the Alps. [He was an] equally enthusiastic cross-dresser who went by the name of Crystal'."

Apologies ...

In Monday's column a segment used items posted on a Reddit thread, Today I Learned, without attribution. Sideswipe should have clearly stated where the items were found and sincerely regrets the oversight.