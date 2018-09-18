The 2018 Emmy Awards are on today in Los Angeles, with stars from TV's most acclaimed shows - Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Handmaid's Tale among them - competing for awards.
Below is the full list of Emmy nominees with all the winners.
• Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
• Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones (Winner)
The Handmaid's Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
• Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Winner)
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister
• Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds (Winner)
Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult
• Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry (Winner)
William H. Macy, Shameless
• Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Henry Winkler, Barry (Winner)
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
• Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamala Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
• Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
• Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Matthew Rhys, The Americans (Winner)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
• Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (Winner)
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid's Tale
• Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown (Winner)
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
• Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld (Winner)
• Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light as Marilyn Miglin on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter as Beverly Hope on American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue on Godless (Winner)
Letitia Wright as Nish on Black Mirror: Black Museum
• Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin on Godless (Winner)
Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez on Waco
Ricky Martin as Antonio D'Amico on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Clarke on The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
• Outstanding Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)
Top Chef
The Voice
• Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live (Winner)
Tracey Ullman's Show
• Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (winner)
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
• Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye (Winner)
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
• Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked and Afraid
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (Winner)
• Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game of Games
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race (Winner)
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
• Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Winner)
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
• Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (Winner)
Atlanta, written by Donald Glover
Atlanta, written by Stefani Robinson
Barry, written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Barry, written by Liz Sarnoff
Silicon Valley, written by Alec Berg
• Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Atlanta, Donald Glover
Atlanta, Hiro Murai
Barry, Bill Hader,
The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski,
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (Winner)
Silicon Valley, Mike Judge
• Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
The Crown, Stephen Daldry (Winner)
Game Of Thrones, Alan Taylor
Game Of Thrones, Jeremy Podeswa,
The Handmaid's Tale, Kari Skogland,
Ozark, Jason Bateman,
Ozark, Daniel Sackheim
Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers
• Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy (Winner)
Godless, Scott Frank
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski
The Looming Tower, Craig Zisk
Paterno, Barry Levinson
Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger
Twin Peaks, David Lynch
• Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Andre Allen
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Paul Pennolino
The Late Late Show With James Corden, Tim Mancinelli
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jim Hoskinson
Portlandia, Carrie Brownstein
Saturday Night Live, Don Roy King (winner)
• Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
Dave Chappelle, Stan Lathan
Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, Michael Bonfiglio
The Oscars, Glenn Weiss (Winner)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, Marcus Raboy
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton
• Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
The Americans, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (Winner)
The Crown, Peter Morgan
Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss
The Handmaid's Tale, Bruce Miller
Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers
• Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico, written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, written by John Mulaney (winner)
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, written by Steve Martin and Martin Short
• Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Vandal, written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, written by Tom Rob Smith
Black Mirror: USS Callister, written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Winner)
Godless, written by Scott Frank
Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls
Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch