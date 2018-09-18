The 70th annual Emmy Awards have started, and Saturday Night Live comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che are on hosting duties — but they didn't open the show.
That was left to an appropriately diverse cast including Kate McKinnon, Ricky Martin, Titus Burgess and RuPaul, who surprised by opening the show with a skit and song about diversity, claiming to have 'solved' Hollywood's diversity problem, before finally conceding they had a long way to go.
ACTOR'S CREEPY DISGUISE
There's been speculation about whether Atlanta star and director Donald Glover - aka Childish Gambino, of This Is America fame - turned up to the awards in a super-creepy 'whiteface' disguise.
Here's the rather odd-looking man in question:
The reason for the conjecture? That creepy looking white dude is 'Teddy Perkins', a character from Atlanta who Glover plays in whiteface.
But wait: Glover's also in the audience, looking dapper as hell. So who's the creepy Teddy Perkins dude?
Twitter exploded with all sorts of questions.