My first job was...

wrapping Christmas presents at one of the gift wrap booths at the mall. My best friend Albie and I did it for a few years as our school holiday job

It taught me ... that people were pretty rude given we were offering a free service … Also perhaps that I am not very good at gift-wrapping.

The first time I realised I was treated differently because of my gender was ... when I did one of my first interviews for a magazine. I was told it was about summer and body confidence, turns out they didn't use the interview just the images of me in beachwear and they added a car in to the shots and made my boobs huge in Photoshop and I was now the centre pull-out of popular car magazine at 17 years old without my knowledge.

It made me feel ... awful. Disappointed, embarrassed and used.

The most inspiring woman I've ever met was ... my nana.

She taught me ... that you can be in your 90s and be full of life, love hard, make jokes and have meaningful conversations. She lived a full life of ups and downs and was always keen to have a laugh and loved a good cup of tea.

To me, feminism means ... being strong, loving, compassionate and ambitious.

The best thing about being a woman in comedy is ... Well, to be honest, I love comedy and it brings me a lot of joy. That doesn't have anything to do with me being female or male.

But the worst is … being asked all the time how hard it is for women in comedy. I think we aren't moving the needle forward by doing that. There are many amazing women in comedy, that isn't a new trend. Spoiler alert: Women are funny.

The woman I would most like to meet is ... the Queen. I spent a good year of my life trying to meet the Queen. I have written her many letters and still hope to meet her one day. I don't know exactly what I would ask her, I would just love to sit down and have a cup of tea and a bit of a yarn.

• Kim Crossman stars in the Funny Girls NZ Suffragette Special, tonight, 8.30pm on Three.