It looked like the most happiest show on earth but the truth about what happened on the set of That 70s show will shock you.

HYDE ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Danny Masterson, who played the smart sardonic Eric Hyde, was recently accused of raping five women while he was a cast member on the show in the early 2000s. The LAPD are currently investigating the claims.

His rep issued a statement after the first three allegations were made public, denying the claims and arguing one "alleged incident" came in the middle of a relationship "after which she continued to be his longtime girlfriend" - while with another, "the LAPD interviewed numerous witnesses and determined the claim had no merit."

He also, strangely, suggests "these false allegations appear to be motivated to boost Leah Remini's anti-Scientology television series [Scientology and the Aftermath]."

Masteron is heavily involved with the Church of Scientology, as are all the women who have made claims against him.

At the Drive-In vocalist Cedric Bixler-Zavala claims his wife, Chrissie Carnell Bixler, was one of Masterson's rape victims.

He accused the Church of Scientology of attempting to silence accusers through coercion and extreme tactics.

"Our phones and computers have been tapped and the Church has been outsourcing private investigators and various thugs to follow and try and intimidate my family" he wrote on Twitter last November.

"If anything happens to my wife while I'm gone on tour then you'll know why."

Bixler-Zavala also received a cease-and-desist letter from Hollywood agent Marty Singer a year prior, after tweeting about Carnell Bixler's allegations.

The tweets were deemed "too suggestive."

"I never named Danny once", Bixler-Zavala wrote. "Marty use to rep Cosby. Need I say more?"

LAURIE'S TRAGIC ENDING

As Eric Foreman's manipulative older sister Laurie, Lisa Robin Kelly played the show's main antagonist; an innocent angel in her doting father's eyes and a conniving devil in everyone else's.

Grace played Laurie for Two-and-a-half seasons, before being abruptly written out of the show. Her character left suddenly midway through the third season to "attend beauty school", a plot line so uninspired it doesn't warrant further discussion. As the fulcrum to much of the show's tension, it was surprising that Laurie was so suddenly shunted, but her off-screen struggled shed further light on the matter.

"I had lost a baby," she told ABC in 2012. "As a result of that I lost it. I lost everything and I was abusing alcohol."

This interview came days after she was arrested and charged with domestic violence. Mugshots of the actress looking dishevelled and quite clearly under the influence spread and wide. This followed a widely-reported DUI charge eighteen months earlier, for which she was sentenced to twelve months probation.

"With 'That '70s Show' I was guilty of a drinking problem," she continued. "And I ran."

Kelly was brought back for a cameo midway through season five, and was reintroduced into the cast towards the end of the season. She lasted three episodes, before her character was replaced by actress Christina Moore. Kelly never returned to the show, and, aside from a one-episode guest role on Charmed in 1999, was never seen on television again.

The show's finale contains a sobering punchline at the expense of Kelly's prompt sacking, with her on-screen mother asking: "Speaking of daughters... has anyone seen Laurie?"

The year after her ABC interview, Kelly died from multiple drug intoxication. In August 2013, she checked herself into rehab to defeat "the addiction problems that have plagued her these past few years," as her agent, Craig Wyckoff, put it.

"I spoke to her on Monday," he explained in a statement, "and she was hopeful and confident, looking forward to putting this part of her life behind her."

Kelly died that Wednesday, aged 43.