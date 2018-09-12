Titirangi Memorial Hall:

Musical powerhouses Moana Maniapoto and Paddy Free open the Going West Writers Festival with the New Zealand premier of their multimedia collaboration:

Tū

. A mix of mōteatea/sung poetry with dub, chanting with drum and bass, in English and te reo Māori. Join them, together with award-winning novelist Paula Morris and acclaimed poet Serie Barford. It launches a weekend of talks, book launches and performances that make up the annual Going West festival.

Tū - Going West Writers Festival, Titirangi War Memorial Hall, Friday

Q Theatre: The Simpsons come not to a screen near you, but the stage. Sort of. It's the latest cutting edge comedy from Silo Theatre, one that follows a group of apocalypse survivors who attempt to distract themselves from their new reality by gathering round the campfire to share the stories they all know and love which just happen to be episodes from everyone's favourite animated TV family. A killer cast - Joel Tobeck, Ana Scotney and Byron Coll among them - make this a must-see.

Mr Burns, Rangatira at Q Theatre, until Saturday, September 29.

Powerstation: The Adults' Jon Toogood returned this year with a sound unlike anything we've ever heard before in New Zealand, blending traditional Sudanese music with elements of rock and pop. The former Shihad star discovered the joyful, upbeat sounds of Aghani al-banat during his wedding in Khartoum, Sudan, and asked the women to record with him. The result of those recordings is Haja, Toogood's second album as The Adults, which features guests such as Chelsea Jade, Aaradhna and Jess B. Helping Toogood bring the sound to life on stage this weekend are guests Estere, Raiza Biza, Ben Wood and Emily C. Browning.

The Adults, Powerstation, Saturday September 15.

Herald Theatre: This weekend is your last chance to catch the story of the criminally unknown researcher Beatrice Hill Tinsley, a trailblazing Kiwi woman who redefined the universe. Bright Star, a stage adaptation of Tinsley's story, follows the astronomer and cosmologist as she's caught between her family and her career, facing the timeless dilemma of whether she should follow her passions. Reviews have praised Chelsea McEwan Miller for her "stellar" performance as Tinsley, and the timely approach the piece takes on misogyny. On until Sunday.

Bright Star, Herald Theatre, until Sunday September 16.

Galatos: Dunedin slack-rockers Marlin's Dreaming have carved out a loyal fanbase across the country, meaning their Galatos show sold out fast – but Latebird tickets are still available for their Saturday night show. The young quartet, who made a mark with their summery, lackadaisical record Lizard Tears, are celebrating the release of a their newest EP on Friday with a string of winter shows. For their Galatos gig, they'll be joined by effortlessly smooth Auckland rockers Smokestack Slim.

Marlin's Dreaming, Galatos, Saturday September 15