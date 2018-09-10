Anyone after a sneak peek of the this week's Bachelor drama was in luck this morning after Three released Wednesday's episode ahead of time.

The Bachelor Australia airs across the ditch one week ahead of New Zealand, but this week the Kiwi on-demand platform jumped the gun, accidentally leaking episode 8 online.

Bravo NZ is meant to be airing episodes 7 and 8 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, but episode 8 appeared on Three's website ahead of time with the date Monday, September 10.

Photo / Three

Fans on Bravo New Zealand's Facebook page are asking where episode 7 is online, seemingly oblivious to the fact that neither of them have actually played out on television in New Zealand yet.

Advertisement

"Errr... what happened to episode 7 of the Bachelor Australia Bravo????" says one viewer.

Errr... what happened to episode 7 of the Bachelor Australia Bravo???? Posted by Michelle Vincent on Monday, 10 September 2018

Tonight's episode will see three new intruders introduced to the competition where The Honey Badger, Nick Cummins, has to choose the woman of his dreams.

Tune in to The Bachelor Australia on Bravo at 8.30pm, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.