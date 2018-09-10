Troubled actress Heather Locklear has reportedly been placed in a Los Angeles psychiatric hospital after becoming "violent" towards her parents.

According to TMZ, the 56-year-old became "agitated" over the weekend, so her parents reportedly went over to her home. It was then, TMZ reported, that Locklear allegedly "became violent", attacking her mother and father.

The Melrose Place star reportedly threatened to harm herself.

TMZ is reporting that police sources claimed a family member — said to be Locklear's mother called emergency services concerned for her welfare.

According to audio heard by TMZ, the caller claimed Locklear was "acting erratically" and had threatened to find a gun.

Locklear was then transported to a hospital, where sources told the entertainment website the incident was considered medical, not criminal.

Locklear has had multiple run-ins with police this year over her behaviour.

Heather Locklear in a booking photo for the Ventura County Sheriffs Office. Photo / Getty Images

She was arrested in February on domestic violence charges after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend, as well as an unrelated assault on a police officer.

Last June she was also arrested after police and emergency responders (EMT) checked on her during a disturbance call.

TMZ reported that Locklear allegedly punched an officer and an EMT when they tried to put her on a stretcher.

The most recent incident is not the first time Locklear has been placed in hospital on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold.

TMZ claimed after an alleged domestic incident involving her parents in June, Locklear was committed to hospital on the same law. It's understood she went to rehab after her release.

It's a big fall for the star who was TV's golden girl throughout the 1980s and 1990s thanks to her roles in Dynasty, Melrose Place — where she played supervillain Amanda Woodward — and Sin City, alongside Michael J Fox.

Locklear was previously married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, with whom she has a daughter, Ava.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youth services: (06) 3555 906

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• The Word

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• CASPER Suicide Prevention

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.